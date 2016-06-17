FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PETROBRAS CEO said corruption investigation will continue
June 17, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

PETROBRAS CEO said corruption investigation will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras, at the center of a huge corruption scandal, said on Thursday that the investigation would continue relentlessly with the full support of the board.

In his first media interview since taking the job on June 1, Pedro Parente told GloboNews that a very small minority of Petrobras employees were responsible for the graft scheme uncovered two years ago, while the vast majority are honest employees. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
