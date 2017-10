NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global upstream investment is likely to fall next year and industry divestitures could reach $35 billion, the head of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday.

Petrobras’ Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente told reporters at the sidelines of an event in New York that he expects a divestment trend in the industry. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)