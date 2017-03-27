FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Petrobras board extends CEO Parente's term for further 2 years
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 5 months ago

Petrobras board extends CEO Parente's term for further 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA voted to extend current Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente's term for a further two years, according to a Monday securities filing.

The filing did not specify when his new term is set to start. Parente took over in May following the resignation of his predecessor Aldemir Bendine, spearheading efforts to clean up the firm's balance sheet and scale back the largest debt burden among the world's major oil companies. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

