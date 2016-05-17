Petrobras to appoint Parente CEO as early as Friday, sources say

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint former presidential chief of staff Pedro Parente as chief executive officer, as interim Brazilian President Michel Temer seeks to shore up the debt-laden oil producer, two sources with knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday.

The appointment of Parente, an engineer and former Bunge Ltd executive who was chief of staff for President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, could be announced as early as Friday, said the first source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. He replaces Aldemir Bendine, who has been running the company, known as Petrobras, since January 2015.