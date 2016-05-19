FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer to invite Pedro Parente for Petrobras CEO post
May 19, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer to invite Pedro Parente for Petrobras CEO post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer will formally invite Pedro Parente, currently the chairman of financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA, to become chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said on Thursday.

The announcement confirms an early Reuters report saying Parente, a former chief of staff under Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, would be picked for the job. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

