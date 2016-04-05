FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras says has met 2015 obligation for China purchases
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras says has met 2015 obligation for China purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil’s state-run energy company, in a statement on Monday said it has already fulfilled an obligation with China Development Bank to buy Chinese goods and services in exchange for a $5 billion loan in 2015.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the requirement was part of a contract it signed for the loan last year, but that the obligation had already been met because the terms allowed for it to include prior purchases of Chinese goods and services.

“There was no need to make further acquisitions from Chinese companies in order to receive the financing,” Petrobras said.

The statement to Brazilian securities regulators followed a story last week about the obligation in Brazilian newspaper O Estado do S. Paulo. (Reporting by Julina Schincariol; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.