a year ago
U.S. court suspends class action against Brazil's Petrobras -source
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. court suspends class action against Brazil's Petrobras -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. court temporarily suspended a class action case against Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and extended the period for defining the terms of the case, a source with direct knowledge of the proceedings said on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, is the center of a massive corruption investigation in Brazil known as Operation Car Wash, which prompted U.S. shareholders in the company to file the class action. (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
