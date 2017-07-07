A U.S. judge must redefine which groups of
investors can sue Brazilian state-controlled oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA in their bid to recoup billions of
dollars of alleged losses tied to its corruption scandal, a U.S.
appeals court said on Friday.
But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan also
rejected Petrobras' request that it impose a tougher standard
for investors to meet before showing they were defrauded.
Jeremy Lieberman, a lawyer for the investors, in a statement
said he was "very pleased" with the decision, and that it
cleared the way for his clients to seek a trial date. The
litigation had been put on hold pending resolution of the
appeal.
Petrobras had no immediate comment on the ruling.
Investors sued after prosecutors in Brazil accused former
Petrobras executives of accepting more than $2 billion in bribes
over a decade, mainly from construction and engineering
companies.
Petrobras claimed it was itself a victim, but its market
value plunged as the scandal deepened.
In February 2016, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
Manhattan said two classes of plaintiffs could pursue their
claims together, potentially allowing for higher recoveries.
One class included purchasers of Petrobras securities from
January 2010 to July 2015, led by Universities Superannuation
Scheme of Liverpool, England.
The other included purchasers of debt securities from
offerings in 2013 and 2014, led by North Carolina's treasurer
and the Employees' Retirement System of Hawaii.
Lawyers for Petrobras countered that it was unclear whether
the investors were conducting the relevant transactions in the
United States, which was necessary for certification.
They also said the plaintiffs had failed to adequately show
that news of the bribery and political kickback scandal in
Brazil dragged down Petrobras' stock price.
In Friday's decision, the appeals court said Rakoff had not
come up with broad enough criteria to define the classes.
"On remand, the district court might properly certify one or
more classes that capture some or all of the securities holders
who fall within the classes as currently defined," Judge
Nicholas Garaufis, who normally sits on the federal district
court in Brooklyn, New York, wrote for the appeals court.
The court upheld Rakoff's finding that the investors
deserved a "fraud on the market" presumption, that all public
information about Petrobras was reflected in its stock price.
This meant investors need not show they relied on specific
misrepresentations when buying Petrobras securities, but only
that they bought before the truth became known.
The case is In re: Petrobras Securities Litigation, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1914.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro)