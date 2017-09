SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it had found natural gas in an exploratory well off the Colombian coast, the first deep-water discovery in Colombia’s Caribbean waters.

Petrobras is the operator of the Bloco Tayrona area, with a 40 percent stake. Colombia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA and Spain’s Repsol SA both hold 30 percent stakes. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)