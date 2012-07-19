FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras, partners to pay $4.5 bln to make 6 platforms
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Petrobras, partners to pay $4.5 bln to make 6 platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer, Petrobras, and partners signed $4.5 billion worth of contracts for the construction of six offshore oil platform, the company said in a securities filing.

The platforms, to be used in the deep offshore oil fields the company is developing off Brazil’s coast, will be built in Brazil and are being ordered in conjunction with Petrobras’ partners in those fields, the company said.

Those partners, operating in various fields in the so-called Santos Basins, east of Rio de Janeiro, include units of BG Group , Galp, Repsol and Sinopec.

