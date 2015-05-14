FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutors say Petrobras scheme moved $2.1 bln in bribes
#Energy
May 14, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil prosecutors say Petrobras scheme moved $2.1 bln in bribes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investigators believe 6.19 billion reais ($2.1 bln) in bribes were moved in a corruption scheme involving state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol said on Thursday.

Prosecutors are seeking to restore 6.77 billion reais to public coffers through fines and the return of stolen funds, he said at a press conference to announce criminal charges against four former congressmen.

$1 = 2.99 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
