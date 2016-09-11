COLUMN-Take back : EU aims to show Brexit lesson learned
* Commission chief Juncker's annual policy speech on Wednesday
BRASILIA, Sept 11 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA will seek to reduce its leverage ratio to 2.5 from 5 currently before 2020, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in an interview on Sunday.
Parente said the leverage target will be included in the business plan to be announced on Sept. 19. The plan will also have an operational target, Parente said.
The targets will help Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, turn the page on its severe crisis within five years, Parente was quoted as saying.
Petrobras has been at the center of Brazil's biggest corruption scandal ever and saw its debt soar after previous governments kept fuel prices low to help control inflation.
"Debt can't be 2.5 times bigger than our cash flow. We'll work to reduce our indebtedness and raise revenues through a business-oriented policy for fuel prices," Parente said.
A company's leverage relates to how much debt it has on its balance sheet and is a measure of financial health. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Commission chief Juncker's annual policy speech on Wednesday
MILAN, Sept 11 The European Central Bank has given a preliminary nod to the possible appointment of Marco Morelli, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, as chief executive of ailing lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena , a source close to the matter said.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Sept 10 Native Americans protesting construction of a North Dakota oil pipeline near land they consider sacred on Saturday quietly celebrated the U.S. government's decision to pause construction on federally owned land, and vowed to press for a full halt to the project.