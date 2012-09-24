FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras sells bonds in euros, British pounds
September 24, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras sells bonds in euros, British pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil firm Petrobras on Monday sold 2 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in 2019 and 2023, as well as 450 million British pounds worth of bonds expiring in 2029, Thomson Reuters’ IFR reported.

The government-led company sold 1.3 billion euros in 2019 bonds at a coupon of 3.250 percent, and 700 million euros in 2023 bonds at a coupon of 4.25 percent.

It also sold 450 million British pounds in 2029 bonds at a coupon of 5.375 percent.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander were the banks leading the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
