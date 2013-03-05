Petrobras to raise wholesale price of diesel fuel by 5 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it will raise the wholesale price of diesel fuel 5 percent effective at midnight (0300 GMT), a move aimed at reducing losses from selling fuel at prices below world-market levels.

Petrobras’s profit has been crimped as the government, in an effort to help control rising inflation, has prevented the company from raising prices to market levels for gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)