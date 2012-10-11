UPDATE 1-Petrobras makes offshore find in Sergipe-Alagoas Basin

* Discovery is of light oil, 10 km from recent find

* Well has 44-meter-high hydrocarbon column

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras announced a new discovery Thursday of light hydrocarbons in a deepwater well in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

The well, drilled on a prospect known as “Farfan,” is in the BM-SEAL-11 block off Brazil’s northeastern state of Sergipe. It is 10 kilometers from “Barra 1,” where oil was discovered in the same block on Aug. 22

Petrobras owns 60 percent of the BM-SEAL-11 block located in one of the world’s most active offshore oil frontiers, while partner IBV Brasil owns the rest.

The 44 meter (144 foot) column of hydrocarbons was found at a depth of 5,582 meters beneath the seabed, in waters 2,720 meters deep. Petrobras said the consortium plans to drill down to 6,000 meters before presenting a formal Discovery Assessment Plan to the state oil regulator ANP.