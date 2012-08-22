FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Petrobras, IBV well extends offshore oil discovery
#Energy
August 22, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petrobras, IBV well extends offshore oil discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Well confirms existence of oil of 38 degrees API

* Discovery is located in BM-SEAL-11 block (Adds details On discovery)

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led giant Petrobras and IBV Brasil completed drilling a well in the country’s offshore Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, striking oil and confirming the extent of a previous discovery in the same area.

The well, drilled on a prospect known as “Barra 1”, is in the BM-SEAL-11 block off Brazil’s northeastern state of Sergipe and is 10 kilometers southeast of “Barra”, the first discovery in the block.

The latest well confirms the existence of oil of 38 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale in reservoirs that run between 5,460 and 5,500 meters below the sea.

Petrobras said the consortium will continue operations in the area to confirm the extension of the new discovery.

As the operator, Petrobras owns 60 percent of the BM-SEAL-11 block while IBV Brasil owns the rest. (Reporting By Alonso Soto and Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
