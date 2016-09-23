FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says pipeline sale to Brookfield won't affect gas contracts
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Petrobras says pipeline sale to Brookfield won't affect gas contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned Petrobras said on Friday that its agreement to sell a 90 percent stake in its NTS pipeline system unit for $5.2 billion to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc would not affect existing natural gas contracts.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has gas supply contracts with its NTS unit, and they expire between 2025 and 2031. Its Transpetro shipping and pipeline company has a management and maintenance contract with NTS,said Rodrigo Costa, Petrobras' general manager for natural gas. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
