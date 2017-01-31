FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil court upholds decision blocking Petrobras plan for fuels unit
January 31, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil court upholds decision blocking Petrobras plan for fuels unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Petrobras was trying to revamp the sale process of the unit to share control with the buyer, after failing to sell a minority stake. Analysts at UBS Securities had estimated BR Distribuidora to be worth around $10 billion. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)

