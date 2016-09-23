FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Petrobras says may mothball Ceara thermal plant, LNG terminal
September 23, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Petrobras says may mothball Ceara thermal plant, LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said problems with its LNG regasification terminal in Ceara state and a nearby thermoelectric plant could put at risk its plans to sell the assets as part of a massive divestiture program.

Documents shown to Reuters by the oil company said the Ceara state infrastructure secretariat plans to use the area of the LNG terminal for other purposes, which could prompt the company to mothball the thermoelectric and regasification plants. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
