FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CORRECTED-Petrobras shareholders approve Liquigas sale for $816 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Petrobras shareholders approve Liquigas sale for $816 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "Petrobras" from "Brazil" in headline)

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved on Tuesday the sale of Liquigas Distribuidora SA to a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA for 2.57 billion reais ($816 million), according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a separate filing that it may have to close its money-losing Citepe-Suape petrochemical complex if it is unable to sell the operation due to a recent court ruling.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.