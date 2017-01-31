CORRECTED-Petrobras shareholders approve Liquigas sale for $816 mln

(Corrects to "Petrobras" from "Brazil" in headline)

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved on Tuesday the sale of Liquigas Distribuidora SA to a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA for 2.57 billion reais ($816 million), according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a separate filing that it may have to close its money-losing Citepe-Suape petrochemical complex if it is unable to sell the operation due to a recent court ruling.