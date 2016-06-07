Petrobras kicks off sale of gas terminals, thermal power plants

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the world's most indebted oil firm, has kicked off the sale of a network of liquefied natural gas terminals and thermal power plants, as part of efforts by Brazil's state-controlled oil company to cut debt.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, Petrobras said that no sale accord has yet been signed. Petrobras aims to divest about $15 billion in non-essential assets by the end of the year, in a bid to cut some of the company's $130 billion debt burden. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)