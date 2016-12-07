Brazil audit court blocks new Petrobras asset sales -report

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal audit court has issued an injunction against new asset sales by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, while the court reviews its divestment procedures, according to a report publishing on the Globo media group's G1 website on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Petrobras did not immediately have any comment. A spokesperson for the federal audit court could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)