3 months ago
Petrobras will take bids for Campo de Azulão gas field
May 16, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 3 months ago

Petrobras will take bids for Campo de Azulão gas field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA will take bids for a natural gas field in the Amazon bay as part of an ambitious divestment plan, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing.

Potential bidders for a 100 percent stake in the Campo de Azulão field must either have experience in exploration and production in the Amazon or Solimões bays, or hold a total of 200 megawatt hours (MWh) worth of thermal energy capacity, according to the filing, published late on Monday. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Mark Potter)

