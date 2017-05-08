Brazil judge ends BR Distribuidora case without ruling -Petrobras

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday a federal court had thrown out a lawsuit seeking to block its divestment of distribution arm BR Distribuidora.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that the court in Sergipe had ended the case without ruling on the merits after Petrobras argued that it was already reworking the asset sale plan in question due to a ruling by federal audit court TCU. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)