8 months ago
Brazil's Sao Martinho in pact with Petrobras for stake in ethanol unit- filing
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
December 15, 2016 / 9:54 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Sao Martinho in pact with Petrobras for stake in ethanol unit- filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazils Sao Martinho SA has agreed to acquire the state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SAs 49 percent stake in ethanol unit Nova Fronteira Bioenergia SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

São Martinho, which already controls the joint venture, said in the filing the company will issue 24 million new shares, equivalent to 6.6 percent of its capital, and transfer them to Petrobras to pay for the acquisition. Reuters reported on Wednesday both companies would sign an agreement on Thursday, valuing the stake at up to 500 million reais ($148 million).

$1 = 3.3690 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr

