FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cemig to pay 600 mln reais for Petrobras stake in Gasmig
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2014 / 10:58 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Cemig to pay 600 mln reais for Petrobras stake in Gasmig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA agreed to sell a stake in a Brazilian natural gas distributor to power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA for 600 million reais ($269 million).

In a securities filing on Friday, Petrobras, as the oil producer is known, said the sale of the 40 percent stake it owned of Cia de Gás de Minas Gerais SA will have no impact on natural gas supply contracts between both companies. The sale is part of a Petrobras’ plan to shed non-core assets.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the filing said.

Gasmig, as the gas distributor is known, transports about 4.1 million cubic meters of natural gas a day in the state of Minas Gerais through a 850 kilometer-long network of integrated pipelines, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.