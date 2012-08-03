FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says weaker real key reason for Q2 loss
August 3, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras says weaker real key reason for Q2 loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras said a weaker real was a key reason for its first quarterly loss in more than 13 years.

The company posted a net loss of 1.35 billion reais ($665 million) in the second quarter, a shock for analysts who expected the company to post a profit of 3.69 billion reais in the quarter.

Petrobras last posted a quarterly loss in the first quarter of 1999, when Brazil ended its crawling-peg exchange-rate system and let the currency float against the dollar and devalued its currency by a third.

