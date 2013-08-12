Petrobras to smooth out forex impact over average 7 years -CFO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will account for deferred, non-cash losses and gains related to foreign exchange rates under new “hedge-accounting” rules over an average of seven years, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told reporters on Monday.

The rules allowed the company to defer 8 billion reais ($3.5 billion) of expected, non-operational, exchange-rate-related losses on debt, the company said on Friday, when it announced a 6.20 billion real second-quarter profit.