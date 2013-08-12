FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras to smooth out forex impact over average 7 years -CFO
August 12, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Petrobras to smooth out forex impact over average 7 years -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will account for deferred, non-cash losses and gains related to foreign exchange rates under new “hedge-accounting” rules over an average of seven years, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told reporters on Monday.

The rules allowed the company to defer 8 billion reais ($3.5 billion) of expected, non-operational, exchange-rate-related losses on debt, the company said on Friday, when it announced a 6.20 billion real second-quarter profit.

