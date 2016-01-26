FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora elects interim CEO
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 26, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora elects interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Petrobras Distribuidora SA, the fuel distribution unit of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Tuesday it had elected Ivan de Sá Pereira Junior as its interim chief executive.

Petrobras, as the company is known, has said it wants to sell at least 25 percent of the unit to a “strategic partner” as part of a plan to sell $15.1 billion of assets. The proceeds are to be used to pay down some of Petrobras’ $130 billion of debt, the largest in the oil industry.

The company also said it had extended the term of its chairman, Segen Farid Estefen, for a another year. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.