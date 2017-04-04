FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Petrobras CEO says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil
April 4, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 5 months ago

Petrobras CEO says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled firm Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water pre-salt oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.

"Considering movements towards a strategic partnership, we have nothing concrete with Exxon, but they have certainly expressed strong interest in the Brazilian pre-salt exploration," Parente told reporters. (Reporting by Laís Martins; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

