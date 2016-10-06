Brazil's Petrobras says in talks with Karoon for stake in two fields

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it was in talks with Karoon Gas Australia Ltd to sell stakes in the Bauna and Tartaruga Verde fields.

Petrobras said the talks concerned a 100 percent stake in the 45,000 barrel-a-day Bauna field, situated in the Santos Basin, and a 50 percent interest in Tartaruga Verde in the Campos Basin, leaving Petrobras as the operator of the field, which is still in development. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)