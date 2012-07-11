FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras discovers oil off coast of Brazil's Espírito Santo
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 10:37 PM / in 5 years

Petrobras discovers oil off coast of Brazil's Espírito Santo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Petrobras, partner find oil off Brazilian coast

* Plans to propose to ANP program to develop well

July 11 (Reuters) - A consortium led by state-run oil company Petrobras discovered oil off Brazil’s coast, according to a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

Petrobras, which owns 70 percent of the consortium, said in the filing that a reservoir of oil was found in a section of the Espírito Santo Basin, 58 kilometers (36 miles) off the coast of the city of Vitória, in the country’s southeast corner.

The remainder of the consortium is owned by private sector company IBV, the filing said. No details on the quality of the oil were disclosed.

The finding occurred when drilling an informal well in the Grana Padano section of the basin, the filing added. The well had a depth of 1.208 kilometers.

The consortium will petition Brazil’s oil and energy regulator ANP to demark the potential area of exploration and allow both companies to carry out studies to gauge volume and productivity levels in the reservoir, the filing said.

