Fire erupts on Petrobras oil platform; quickly controlled -union
March 17, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Fire erupts on Petrobras oil platform; quickly controlled -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday on an offshore oil platform operated by Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro, the union representing platform workers said.

The fire aboard the P-48 floating oil production, storage and offloading (FPSO) production vessel started at about 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) as the platform was being shut down and has since been put out, the union said on its website. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

