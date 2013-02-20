Petrobras announces new subsalt find in Santos Basin

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it had made a new discovery of “good quality” oil in an area ceded by the government late in 2010, according to a securities filing.

The discovery in a part of the Santos Basin known as Florim contained oil registering 29 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute scale, directly beneath a deap-sea salt bed. Petrobras got access to the block in October 2010 by paying for the right to explore as many as 5 billion barrels of subsalt oil.