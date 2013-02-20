FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras announces new subsalt find in Santos Basin
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras announces new subsalt find in Santos Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it had made a new discovery of “good quality” oil in an area ceded by the government late in 2010, according to a securities filing.

The discovery in a part of the Santos Basin known as Florim contained oil registering 29 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute scale, directly beneath a deap-sea salt bed. Petrobras got access to the block in October 2010 by paying for the right to explore as many as 5 billion barrels of subsalt oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.