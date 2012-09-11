FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PDVSA has until November to decide on Brazil refinery -Petrobras
September 11, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

PDVSA has until November to decide on Brazil refinery -Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA has until November to decide if it will participate in a refinery under construction near Recife, Brazil, Maria das Gracas Foster, chief executive of Petrobras, which is building the project, told Brazilian senators on Tuesday.

The Abreu e Lima Refinery is being built with two separate refining chains, one for Brazil’s Petrobras the other for PDVSA, the reason the two companies originally agreed to split the refinery’s costs.

PDVSA has the right to take a 40 percent stake in the refinery, which is 63 percent complete, Foster said. She added that if PDVSA misses the November deadline, Petrobras may consider changing it.

