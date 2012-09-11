Petrobras fuel policy has made profit in 2002-2012 period -CEO

BRASILIA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Petrobras’ fuel-price policy has generated a profit rather than a loss for Brazil’s state-led oil company in the 2002-2012 period, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told members of a Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday.

Petrobras, which raised gasoline and diesel prices for the first time in six years in June, has said it targets “long-term prices” when it sets fuel prices, rather than daily or weekly changes in the value of oil on world markets.

This allows Petrobras to make up for losses when crude prices rise by not lowering fuel prices when crude oil falls.