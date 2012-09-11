FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras fuel policy has made profit in 2002-2012 period -CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras fuel policy has made profit in 2002-2012 period -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Petrobras’ fuel-price policy has generated a profit rather than a loss for Brazil’s state-led oil company in the 2002-2012 period, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told members of a Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday.

Petrobras, which raised gasoline and diesel prices for the first time in six years in June, has said it targets “long-term prices” when it sets fuel prices, rather than daily or weekly changes in the value of oil on world markets.

This allows Petrobras to make up for losses when crude prices rise by not lowering fuel prices when crude oil falls.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.