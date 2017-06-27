By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
should cut the maximum amount of natural gas it buys
from neighboring Bolivia in half in an effort to encourage
domestic importers and distributors to enter the market,
according to a Brazilian government study.
The study by a Mines and Energy Ministry research arm, seen
by Reuters on Tuesday, recommended that Brazil's state-owned oil
firm cap gas purchases from Bolivia's Yacimientos Petrolíferos
Fiscales Bolivianos SA at 16 million cubic meters a day of gas.
Petrobras, which financed and built the pipeline on both
sides of the border and is the exclusive Brazilian distributor
of Bolivian gas, is allowed to buy up to 30.1 million cubic
meters of gas per day under the terms of its current contract
with YPFB. That contract expires in 2019.
The study argues that the 14 million cubic meters a day in
additional gas could be made available to other companies
through an expansion of the market in states like São Paulo,
Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.
The ministry did not have a comment on the study.
Brazil and Bolivia have locked horns for about a decade
over their gas dealings. Brazil has sought ways to cut its
dependence on purchases of Bolivian gas since Bolivian President
Evo Morales seized Petrobras' gas assets in May 2006.
In February, Petrobras said it had cut gas imports from
Bolivia to about 45 percent of the daily maximum volume
established with YPFB, due to falling demand and rising domestic
supply. That drove Bolivia to seek new Brazilian buyers.
Bolivia began supplying natural gas to Brazil in 1999
through the Bolivia-Brazil Gas Pipeline commonly known as
Gasbol.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Paul Simao)