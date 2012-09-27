Petrobras plans talks with GS Caltex on Brazil refinery -sources

* Petrobras seeks partner for $11 bln refinery-sources

By Leila Coimbra and Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras will hold talks with South Korean-American refiner GS Caltex next week about forming a partnership to build an $11 billion refinery in Brazil, sources close to the companies told Reuters on Thursday.

Executives of the companies are scheduled to begin discussions on Monday in Fortaleza, Brazil, the northeastern costal city near which Petrobras has chosen a site to build its “Premium II” low-sulfur diesel refinery, two sources said.

GS Caltex, South Korea’s second-largest refiner, is 50 percent owned by Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, and 50 percent by the GS Holdings, the energy and retailing group controlled by South Korea’s Heo family.

Soaring costs and stagnant production has led Petrobras to seek partners such as Venezuela’s PDVSA to help build some of the four refineries it plans to complete in Brazil by 2019. The cost of the Abreu e Lima Refinery near Recife, Brazil, in which PDVSA has agreed to take a 40 percent stake, has jumped nearly fivefold since 2008 to $20 billion from $4.3 billion.

Partnerships are also seen as easing pressure on cash needed to finance Petrobras’ $237 billion five-year investment plan, the world’s largest corporate spending program.

“Even in the face of recent efforts to make its goals more realistic, Petrobras needs partnerships to put its plans in practice because its investment plan is very ambitious,” said Mauricio Canedo, head of the Petroleum Economics Center at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro.

Most of the investment plan, which seeks to more than double Petrobras output to about 5.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas a day by 2020, is focused on exploration and oil production. Refining investments aim to boost refining capacity 78 percent to 3.2 million barrels a day by 2020.

Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster, appointed in January with orders to slash costs and speed up investments, has said that all projects, including refineries, will not move forward until minimum cost and return standards are met.

Foster said she welcomes partnerships on Sept. 19.

Any partnership though will likely require Brazil’s government and Petrobras to change their fuel pricing policies, Canedo said.

Failure to let Petrobras raise fuel prices in line with rising world oil prices caused Petrobras’ refining division to lose more than 11 billion reais ($5.4 billion) in the first six months of 2012.

While the government allowed two increases in June and July, their first in years, fuel prices in Brazil remain about 20 percent below world levels, analysts say. The government has held prices steady in an effort to prevent inflation.

“Petrobras is not going to get any partnership in a refinery unless the partner is going to be assured the right to export and to sell at world prices,” Canedo said. “They are not going to want to be partners in something that right now makes losses for Petrobras.”

Chevron, which owns half of GS Caltex, may also be reluctant to approve an investment in Brazil where prosecutors are suing the San Ramon, California-based company for almost $20 billion and pressing criminal charges against executives over a November oil spill.

The Petrobras-GS Caltex talks will take place in the offices of Cid Gomes, governor of Brazil’s Ceara state, in Fortaleza, the state capital and be followed in October by a Gomes visit to South Korea, the governor’s press office said while declining to discuss the content of the meetings.

First announced in 2008, Premium II was initially planned to transform Brazil’s growing oil output from giant offshore fields near Rio de Janeiro into “clean” diesel for export to Europe and other markets but may be needed to supply surging demand for vehicle fuels in Brazil.

The $11 billion price tag for the refinery is based on a report by the Ceara state government’s development agency, which says it will produce jet fuel, naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas and bunker fuel in addition to diesel oil.

Petrobras has not announced how much it thinks the refinery will cost.

Petrobras officials were not immediately available for comment. GS Caltex officials did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.