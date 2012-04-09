Petrobras confirms extent of Iara offshore field

* Exploration well finds ‘good’ crude, 21-26 API

* Iara field holds an estimated 4 billion barrels

* Petrobras owns Iara with BG, Portugal’s Galp, Sinopec

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras said on Monday an exploration well had reinforced estimates of the extent of the offshore Iara oil field, which it operates in partnership with BG Group and Galp Energia.

The well, drilled 223 kilometers (139 miles) south of Rio de Janeiro, confirmed the presence of “good quality” crude measuring 21 degrees to 26 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute scale, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

That ranks the oil as medium grade, on average, making it lighter and cheaper to refine than much of the heavy crude from Brazil’s Campos Basin, the country’s main producing region.

The Iara field holds an estimated 4 billion barrels of crude. That is enough to supply energy in the United States for nearly seven months, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy and Reuters calculations.

Petrobras operates the Iara field, where it holds a 65 percent stake, while BG holds 25 percent and 10 percent belongs to Portugal’s Galp. China’s Sinopec owns 30 percent of Galp’s Brazilian operations.