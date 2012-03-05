FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras sees $123/barrel oil as temporary high
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 6 years ago

Petrobras sees $123/barrel oil as temporary high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Maria das Gracas Foster, said on Monday that oil prices of $123 a barrel were a temporary peak and would not prompt changes to its policies for setting fuel prices.

Neither Petrobras nor the government had specific plans in development that would raise the price of fuels on the local market, she said in a conference call with reporters.

The recently appointed executive said in an interview recently with a Brazilian newspaper that fuel prices needed to rise as higher oil prices eroded margins.

