UPDATE 4-Petrobras cuts oil, gas output goals in new plan

* Increases investment plan by 5.3 pct to $236.5 bln * Cuts 2020 oil and gas output target by 11 percent * Exploration, production spending raised 60 pct * Plan is first under CEO Maria das Graças Foster * Petrobras shares slide 3.9 pct, lowest since October By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-led oil company, Petrobras, slashed its target for oil and gas output in a $236.5 billion, five-year investment plan announced on Thursday, scaling back its ambitions as the cost of developing offshore resources soars. Under the 2012-2016 plan, Petrobras will produce 5.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil and abroad in 2020, 11 percent less than expected in its previous five-year plan. The 700,000-barrel a day cut in the 2020 output target represents forgone revenue of about $25 billion a year at the current market price for Brent crude of $96.97 a barrel, a level within the $90 to $100 a barrel benchmark Brent price estimate Petrobras uses in the plan. Investors and industry analysts worry that Petrobras, which is controlled by the federal government, but with most of its stock in the hands of private shareholders, is increasingly being used as a political and economic tool for President Dilma Rousseff and that its spending goals are unrealistic. "Recent Petrobras plans have all been fictions, but this plan looks less fictional than its predecessors," Adriano Pires, head of the Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro-based energy research group. "The key now is to provide clear and reachable goals, to dial down the politics and improve results." The plan also estimates 2016 output at 3.3 million boepd, nearly one-fifth less than the prior plan projected for 2015. The plan is the first to be announced by Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster, a career Petrobras employee appointed in January. Foster is widely believed to be more of a technocrat and closer to Rousseff than her predecessor. The new spending program will earmark more money for exploration and less for refining, continuing a shift toward the company's most profitable operations. Petrobras, which has seen costs soar on refineries and offshore oil production systems, said it will seek to "perfectly align fiscal and financial goals for every project." Petrobras intends to start meetings with investors and the media to explain the plan on June 25, the company said. "WITH NO DIRECTION" Despite years of growing investment and 14 months of spending averaging about $20 million a day, the largest in the industry, Petrobras output in February was 2.70 million boepd - less than the 2.73 million boepd recorded in December 2010. Petrobras said on Thursday that there will be no major increases in oil and gas output until after 2014. Despite the cut in the production outlook, current targets would still have Brazil join Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States among the world's top four oil producers by 2020. Christian Audi, an analyst with Santander Investment Securities, said in a report that Foster's pragmatic approach likely helped the company pursue "more realistic production targets" for the coming years. More realistic, though, does not necessarily translate into an improving outlook for the company, said Auro Rozenbaum and Bruno Varella, analysts at Bradesco BBI. "Taken together the higher capital spending and lower production targets appear to be negative," they wrote in a note to clients after the plan was announced. Shares may keep pricing "with no direction for a while." Petrobras' preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 3.9 percent to 18.17 reais, its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month and its lowest close in 34 weeks. FOCUS ON EXECUTION, DISCIPLINE The investment program for the 2012-2016 period is 5.3 percent larger than the $224.7 billion plan for 2011-2015. Despite the discovery of some of the world's most promising oil fields and the largest-ever stock sale in 2010, the company's shares are worth less today than in October 2007, when the first of the giant offshore "subsalt" finds was announced. While the share price fell, oil markets were muted in response to Petrobras' output cuts, with Brent little changed from Wednesday. That could be a sign that rising output of shale oil and gas in North America and the threat of a world economic slowdown has made traders and oil consumers less concerned about future petroleum supplies. It could also be a sign investors did not believe Petrobras' previous projections. Under the new plan, Petrobras will invest 60 percent of total capital expenditures in exploration and production, known as E&P, compared with 57 percent in the previous plan. Refining, transport and sales activities will account for 27 percent of investment, down from 31 percent previously. No target for refining output was given, but the refining and supply division's investment budget was cut to $65.6 billion in the 2012-2016 period from $70.6 billion in the previous plan and $73.6 billion in the 2010-2014 plan. Despite large increases in world crude oil prices, the government has prevented Petrobras from raising wholesale gasoline, diesel and cooking gas prices since 2008 as part of efforts to control domestic inflation. As a result of this policy, Petrobras' refining unit lost 4.6 billion reais in the first quarter, an amount equal to half the company's net profit for the period. With oil prices easing, there is no chance Petrobras will be allowed to recover some of its losses with a fuel price increase this year, Energy Minister Edison Lobão said on Wednesday. That worries Pires and other analysts, who say Petrobras will never meet its ambitious investment goals without raising fuel prices. With Brazilian demand outstripping refinery capacity, increases in sales mean bigger losses as Petrobras imports oil at world prices and sells it for less than cost. "It's impossible to run an oil company efficiently when the more fuel you sell, the bigger your losses get," Pires said. And without new revenue from higher fuel prices, the investment targets in the plan may be unrealistic. "We believe the current capex (plan) to be above the company's execution capacity," J.P.Morgan analysts Caio Carvalhal and Felipe Dos Santos said in a report on Thursday. Citing higher spending plans and lower production output, the analysts characterized the 2012-2016 plan as "worse but more reliable" than the 2011-2015 plan. Carvahal and Dos Santos maintained their "neutral" recommendation on the stock. The only bright spot for the company's ability to finance its plan was the decision to increase asset sales to $14.8 billion from $13 billion. The company has also been at the center of government efforts to meet a 65 percent "domestic content" rule for the purchase of the hundreds of ships and oil platforms and other goods and services needed to develop offshore oil resources, moves that have led to increases in costs.