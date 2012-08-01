Petrobras' gasoline imports jump 13 pct in first-half 2012

* Petrobras CEO says imports rose over year earlier

* Company selling 510,000 barrels of gasoline/day

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil state-led oil company Petrobras imported 13 percent more gasoline in the first half of 2012 than a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Petrobras, the country’s only refiner and the source of nearly all gasoline sold in Brazil, said the fuel’s sales were now about 510,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Leila Coimbra; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)