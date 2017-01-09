FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras gets over US$20bn of orders for new bond
January 9, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 7 months ago

Petrobras gets over US$20bn of orders for new bond

Davide Scigliuzzo and Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras has received orders of more than US$20bn for a two-part bond to refinance debt, three sources close to matter told IFR on Monday.

The company set price guidance at 6.25% area on a new five-year bond and 7.5% area on a new 10-year, with area defined as plus or minus 12.5bp.

The deal is set to price later on Monday. Bradesco, Citigroup, HSBC, Itau and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

