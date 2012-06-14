FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Petrobras investment plan cuts oil, gas output goals
June 14, 2012

TABLE-Petrobras investment plan cuts oil, gas output goals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras slashed its target for oil and gas output
in a $236.5 billion, five-year investment plan announced on
Thursday, setting less ambitious goals as the cost of developing
offshore resources soars. 	
    Below is a table with a breakdown of planned investments by
category in billions of U.S. dollars.	
        	
 ITEM                2012-16  2011-15   PCT    SHARE
                     PLAN     PLAN     CHANGE  OF 2012-16
                                               BUDGET
 Exploration/        141.8    127.5    -11     60 pct
 Production                                    
 Refining,           65.5     70.6     -7      27.7 pct
 transport, trade                              
 Gas & Energy        13.8     13.2     +4      5.8 pct
 Petrochemical       5.0      3.8      +32     2.1 pct
 Distribution        3.6      3.1      +16     1.5 pct
 Biofuels            3.8      4.1      -7      1.6 pct
 Corporate           3.0      2.4      +25     1.3 pct
                                               
 Total               236.5    224.7    +5.3    100 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
