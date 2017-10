SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil regulator ANP said on Monday an oil leak had been discovered on the seabed of Petrobras’ offshore Roncador field, one of Brazil’s largest.

The leak was discovered about 500 meters from the edge of the Frade field, operated by No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron , where leaks were discovered in November and March.