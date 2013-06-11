Brazil's Petrobras to import more LNG in 2013

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil and gas company Petrobras will import about 60 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2013, up from 56 in 2012, due to increased demand from power plants, the company manager of gas said on Tuesday.

Hugo Repsold Júnior, head of the gas division at Petrobras, said his team was analyzing long-term contracts for the supply of LNG. Petrobras has two LNG regasification plants in Brazil, one in the northeastern port of Pecem and one in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro.