Petrobras uses proceeds from field sale for early loan repayment

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has used half the proceeds from the sale of a Brazilian offshore oil field to repay a loan taken from state development bank BNDES, the latest step toward reducing the largest debt burden of any global oil firm.

In a securities filing on Monday, Petrobras said the loan, which it took to help finance the Transportadora Associada de Gás SA subsidiary, was partially repaid. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)