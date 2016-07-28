Brazil's Petrobras in talks to sell assets to Mexico's Alpek

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a statement on Thursday it is in exclusive talks for 60 days with Mexico's Alpek over the potential sale of PetroquimicaSuape and Citepe assets in Brazil's northeast.

Petrobras' subsidiary PetroquimicaSuape in the state of Pernambuco had revenues of 1 billion reais ($304 million) in 2015 and posted a net loss of 65 million reais. Citepe, also in the Pernambuco, had revenues of 633 million reais and posted a loss of 817 million reais in 2015. ($1 = 3.2885 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)