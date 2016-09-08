FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras says to sell pipeline unit to Brookfield
September 8, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras says to sell pipeline unit to Brookfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it concluded negotiations over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste to a group of investors led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it would divulge details of the deal to the market once final approvals had been processed, but a Reuters report on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal, said the price was for $5.2 billion.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer

