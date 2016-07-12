FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's Petrobras, Brookfield extend exclusive talks over gas pipeline unit
July 12, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras, Brookfield extend exclusive talks over gas pipeline unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will extend for 30 days an exclusive negotiation with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company had confirmed the exclusive talks on May 12. The sale of the gas pipeline unit is part of a plan to dispose of $15 billion of non-essential assets by year-end. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
